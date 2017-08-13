IN Focus: President, VP, Indiana lawmakers react to violence in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana's congressional delegation is reacting to the troubling developments in Virginia this weekend, after a rally involving several groups of white supremacists and white nationalists turned violent.

President Donald Trump said he condemned "in the strongest possible terms" what he called an "egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides"

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) said he was 'disappointed' in the President's response, as other elected officials called for the President to take a stronger stance against bigotry and hate.

"If this President will not act to heal America and call us to our highest values, the rest of us must fill the void," said Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend).

"Violence has no place in our streets & neighborhoods," said Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN). "The hate, bigotry & racism spewed in Charlottesville is deeply disturbing & un-American."

Vice President Mike Pence also reacted to the news on Twitter in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Karen & I saddened by the loss of lives in Charlottesville. Thoughts & prayers w/ families of officers & young woman.Also w/ injured victims https://t.co/4SSASEuLnO — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 12, 2017