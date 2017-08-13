IN Focus: Panelists discuss Senate race, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana's political insiders saying about Rep. Luke Messer and Rep. Todd Rokita launching their campaigns for Senate?

And how divisive could this battle get ahead of next year's Republican primary? And can the GOP unseat Sen. Joe Donnelly next year?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, including a look at what Sen. Donnelly and Sen. Todd Young are saying about the unrest in North Korea.