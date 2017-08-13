IMPD officer takes break to play basketball with boys on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On a mild Saturday afternoon, one IMPD officer took a short break to check out the basketball skills of some local boys on the near east side.

One viewer told CBS4 she was pleasantly surprised to see the officer and three boys playing a game of “HORSE” at a home near Michigan St. and Jefferson Ave.

“I looked outside and the officer get out and approach the boys…next thing you know they are taking turns shooting hoops,” said Jessica Ross.

After one of the boys missed a shot, Ross said the officer told the boy, “that’s two push-ups” and went down and completed them with the him.

No word yet on who won the game.

