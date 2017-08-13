× Head-on collision on west side seriously injures 2 adults, 1 child

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two adults and one child were seriously injured in a head-on collision on the west side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

First responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Country Club Rd. and Sunngingdale Blvd. around 9 a.m.

Fire officials say the two adults involved were transported to Eskenazi Hospital, while the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. Their injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

The intersection has been closed as a result and is expected to reopen around 11 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.