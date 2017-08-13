× Colts lose first preseason game against Lions, 24-10

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a rough start for the Colts Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, as they fell to the Lions 24-10.

Scott Tolzen, who might start if Andrew Luck is unable to go in week 1, went 2-5 for 24 yards.

RB Troymaine Pope showed promise rushing for 31 yards on 7 carries and a late touchdown.

Backup QB and former Miami Hurricane Stephen Morris was 13-20 for 94 yards.

Jeff Locke, who is replacing fan favorite Pat McAfee at punter, had a good game. He pinned three punts inside the 20 and averaged 44.5 yards per punt.

The Colts play the Cowboys in Dallas on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.