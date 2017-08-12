× Teen leads police on vehicle pursuit, crashes into house

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, a teen crashed an SUV into a house after a police chase on the city’s near southeast side.

Shortly after midnight, an officer attempted to stop an SUV after it narrowly missed hitting the officer.

Police say the teen was possibly driving drunk, as there were open beer cans in the vehicle.

The suspect then led the officer on a short chase that ended after the 17-year-old crashed the vehicle into a house near the 1300 block of Harlan Street.

No one in the house was hurt.

After the crash, the teen ran from the vehicle, but was apprehended shortly after.

The teen was taken to the hospital, as he was a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.