Northern Virginia police department creates synchronized swimming video to promote block party

Posted 12:31 pm, August 12, 2017, by

ARLINGTON, Va. – A police department in Virginia decided to get creative to promote their latest upcoming block party.

The block party is taking place on August 26 and the department decides to give a special preview of their synchronized swimming routine…in full uniform.

The officers added swim caps, goggles, floaties and all hopped right into the pool.

Take a look at the video below, it has over 50,000 views at this point.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s