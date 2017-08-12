Nice end to weekend; early look at sky conditions for the Solar Eclipse

Get out and enjoy the lower humidity around central Indiana tonight and again Sunday.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop to the 50°s by Sunday morning. We will start Sunday with sunny skies but clouds will increase through the day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70°s to near 80°.

Weather will allow the Colts to open the roof and window at Lucas Oil Stadium for their first preseason game of the year vs the Detroit Lions. If you have seats in the sun, make sure you take sunscreen and sunglasses!

EARLY LOOK AT SOLAR ECLIPSE

The buzz around the Solar Eclipse on August 21 is starting to increase as we get closer to the day. While it remains many days away, computer models are beginning to take a stab at what sky conditions will be for the day.

There are two computer models that can reach far enough in to the future to project cloud cover for the 21st. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations global forecast model (GFS) and the European forecast agency’s global forecast model (ECMWF).

For several days the GFS has suggested there will be a lot of clouds and rain in the Midwest for the 21st while the ECMWF is more bullish on sunshine.

This morning’s computer models runs projections at 2pm ET:

GFS – 100% total cloud cover

ECMWF – 40% total cloud cover

Between those two computer models there are 55 more computer models runs to go before the solar eclipse happens. The cloud cover projection will likely flip flop many times between now and then. Check back for future forecasts!

THE WEEK AHEAD

Temperatures will increase over the next week, eventually reaching the mid-80°s for several days. Humidity will also be on the increase as it will start to feel “muggly” with dew points climbing in to the lower 70°s pushing the heat index in to the lower 90°s Wednesday and Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting Wednesday. While I have rain in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday, with as dry as it has been this month – only 0.12″ of rain in Indianapolis – computer models have been struggling as of late in regards to rain projections. I would not be surprised to see rain chances decline as we move through the week. Stay tuned!