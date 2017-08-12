Local officials see if they have what it takes to be a firefighter

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Have you wondered what a day is in the life of a firefighter?  Saturday, officials from Johnson County and City of Greenwood have the chance to do just that.

The day started off with gear sizing, medical checks, a mask fit and group assignments. They then had to go through different drills to see some of the challenges firefighters face. In fact, they  the are the same exercises that fire recruits are put through.

One of the toughest challenges of the day was the live demo fire training, where temperatures reached more than 700 degrees.

Participants say it’s a rare glimpse into the life of a firefighter and some of the dangers they experience every day.

“Sitting on the board of public words we approve funding for fire departments, police departments, and the city in general. This gives us a better appreciation of what were dong up there and what these guys are doing out in the field,’ explained Jeff Colvin with the City of Greenwood Public Works Department.

Other drills included searching a building to pull a victim out to safety. Later on, officials had to break down a door- to get inside a burning building.

“We just want them to experience a part of that without the danger we face everyday,” said White Township Fire Chief Jeremy Pell.

