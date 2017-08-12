× Indiana attorney general not ruling out GOP bid for Senate

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is not ruling out a possible Republican bid for a U.S. Senate seat.

Hill has been mentioned as a potential candidate in the increasingly divisive GOP primary field that already includes Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer. Rokita formally announced his candidacy Wednesday morning at the Statehouse.

Hill was asked about joining the Senate race a short time later at a separate news conference. Hill wouldn’t rule out a bid and ended the event by saying “stay tuned.”

Republicans are looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in next year’s election.

Hill was the longtime Elkhart County prosecutor before easily winning election last year as attorney general.

Many of Hill’s tough-on-crime stances hew closely to those pushed by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.