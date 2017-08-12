× Failure to regard a stop sign causes crash, sends two children to the hospital

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash with personal injury at Division Road and US 421.

At 7:25 p.m., 37-year-old Kimberly Leal of Sweetser Indiana was traveling west on Division Road at US 421 with two children in the car.

One was 8-years-old and the other was 12-years-old.

Leal ran through a stop sign at the intersection, and her 2015 black Chevy Cruze collided with a 2016 Freightliner semi tractor trailer going northbound.

The semi was driven by 53-year-old Charles Collins of Lafayette.

The impact caused the semi to crash into a house.

The Chevy Cruise then hit a separate semi trailer that had been parked in a lot next to the road, and flipped onto its side.

The two children were transported to IU Arnett in Lafayette with minor injuries.

Both drivers were checked out by medics and released.