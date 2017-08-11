Visitor at Putnam County Jail arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs

Posted 5:39 pm, August 11, 2017, by

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Authorities arrested a 55-year-old Indianapolis woman on Thursday at the Putnam County Jail for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to an inmate.

Alma Bryant-Romaine was arrested after investigators reportedly seized a package containing 12 grams of meth, 119 strips of suboxone and 33 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Bryant-Romaine allegedly had plans to visit inmate Marcus Bryant, who is serving two consecutive sentences for burglary, before she was intercepted and questioned by authorities at the jail.

She was arrested and charged with dealing a narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine and dealing synthetic marijuana.

Bryant-Romaine was transported inside the jail on a $30,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s