Two suspects arrested after traffic stop leads to brief chase, crash in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind.– Two people were arrested early Friday morning in Whitestown after a traffic stop led to a crash.

Police say they pulled over Robert Montgomery, 29, for multiple traffic infractions. Montgomery had a suspended license, so officers asked him to exit the vehicle.

Officers say Montgomery then fled the scene and traveled at a fast speed. After a short distance, he crashed his vehicle into a utility pole while trying to exit the interstate. The vehicle ran over and police say Montgomery fled on foot.

A black SUV driven by Kathryn Harding, 28, pulled up a short time after and picked him up. Officers pulled over the SUV, ordered Harding and Montgomery to the ground at gunpoint and took them into custody.

Montgomery was checked by medics for minor injuries and taken to the Boone County Jail on multiple pending charges. Harding was jailed on pending charges of assisting a criminal.