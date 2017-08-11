× Spotty thunderstorms through this afternoon move out in time for the weekend

As expected we’ll have hit or miss T-showers throughout the day today. Overall we’ll see more dry time than wet with more clouds than sun. The occasional thunderstorm may produce a heavy downpour, but that will be localized. Central Indiana is included in a “Marginal” risk today. There is the outside chance for an isolated severe T-storm warning this afternoon, but at this point that chance looks pretty low. The coverage of showers and storms won’t be all that impressive and will stay pretty hit or miss through the evening drive.

High temperatures will be a couple degrees below average in the upper 70s to low 80s.

If you’re planning on going out to Symphony on the Prairie tonight, I’m expecting dry conditions by 8pm this evening. Humidity will be low and temperatures will be in the low 70s.

If you’re trying to get out to the Indiana State Fair we’ll see more dry time than wet today, but we’ll see COMPLETELY dry conditions with low humidity this weekend.

I’ve taken the rain completely out of the weekend forecast. It will be beautiful on Saturday and Sunday.

This dry and sunny stretch continues into the first half of next week.