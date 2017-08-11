LIVESTREAM: Running back Robert Turbin joins Friday’s edition of Colts Camp Live

Posted 11:54 am, August 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:03PM, August 11, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Running back Robert Turbin will join Friday’s edition of Colts Camp Live.

The veteran was one of the league’s premier short-yardage backs a season ago, converting 5-of-5 on third-and-1 rushing attempts. His eight touchdowns tied Frank Gore for the team lead as Turbin emerged as a impressive goal-line threat.

Indy Sports Central’s Tricia Whitaker will host Friday’s webcast. Zak Keefer from our media partners at the IndyStar will provide his analysis from Colts Camp.

The Colts’ first preseason game airs Sunday on our partner station, FOX59. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

