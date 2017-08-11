Muncie police: Fatal stabbing crime scene looked like horror movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Muncie Police are now describing in detail what they saw during an investigation Thursday into a fatal stabbing. One officer described the scene as the most gruesome she's seen in her entire career.

Jaylin Ammon was arrested on murder charges. Police say he walked up to him a short time after they were dispatched to the shooting in the 200 block of W. 7th St. Police said Ammon was covered in blood and wasn't wearing shoes or a shirt.

Muncie police Sgt. Amy Kessler described the crime scene as horrific with blood covering the walls. Court records show Ammon admitted to stabbing the victim, Steven Cook, in the neck. He told police he held Cook down to keep him from leaving after the stabbing. Sgt. Kessler said while this happened, a resident was asleep in a bedroom.

"Due to the location of the victim's injury, there was a lot of blood. It was obvious there was a struggle. It was quite disturbing and overwhelming," Sgt. Kessler said.

Court records show Ammon believed Cook was a meth dealer. The suspect stated he "took out a meth dealer." Sgt. Kessler said she has no reason to believe Cook was selling drugs.

"We don’t have any reason to believe that he was dealing drugs, using drugs, and even if he was, that’s not an excuse for the horrendous thing that happened there," Sgt. Kessler said.

Drug paraphernalia was found inside the home. Toxicology reports will determine if the suspect or victim had drugs in their system.

During his confession, Ammon told police he was a "martyr" and that he wanted to "purge the wicked."

"His reasoning in his own mind of why this took place doesn’t really make a lot of sense to me," said Sgt. Kessler. She added, “I think it has maybe something else to do with mental illness. That’s my opinion."

Sgt. Kessler said it's possible Ammon will go through a mental evaluation at some point. She said his comments and attitude are haunting.

"Very disturbing comments with no remorse on his face or in his demeanor what so ever. He really believes in his mind that he has done something good for our community," she said.

Formal murder charges are expected to be filed next week.