Johnson County Sheriff's Office arrests three for drugs following traffic stop

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested three people Friday morning after they allegedly were in possession of drugs at a county park.

An officer reportedly went to use the restroom at a Johnson County Park when he saw a suspicious van sitting near the entrance.

Crystal VanHorn, Nicolee Gillenwater and Jason Powell were arrested after the officer conducted a traffic stop on the van as it left the parking lot near Rodeo Drive.

During the traffic stop, police learned that Powell had an active warrant out for his arrest. The officer requested that Powell exit the van and he was placed under arrest for the warrant. At that time, a K9 partner arrived to the scene and reportedly alerted the presence of narcotics in the van.

Authorities searched the vehicle and reportedly found three hypodermic needles and three small metal spoons that are commonly used to ingest heroin.

VanHorn and Gillenwater were arrested for possession of a hypodermic needle.

All three suspects were transported to the jail without incident.