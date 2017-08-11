× Former sex offender arrested for touching himself near Whiteland Elementary School playground

WHITELAND, Ind. – Police arrested a former registered sex offender Thursday after he admitted to touching himself in his car while watching children play on the playground at Whiteland Elementary School.

James Snodgrass, 62, of Columbus, was arrested after an interview at the Whiteland Police Department Thursday morning.

Police say he was brought in because a school official told authorities she saw him touching himself in his car near the school’s playground on Tuesday.

After attempting to find Snodgrass, he called authorities on Wednesday and reportedly said he has a problem with touching himself around children.

Detectives learned that he was a former registered sex offender that had the status removed in 2015 after completing parole. He has been arrested for multiple offenses of public indecency, resisting law enforcement, sexual misconduct with a minor and incest.

In a document, Snodgrass stated on the phone that the problem has been with him for 40 years. He stated he has no excuses for what he did and knows it was wrong.

After admitting this, he agreed to be interviewed at the Whiteland Police Department where he reportedly confirmed his narrative.

Snodgrass was arrested for indecent exposure with a prior conviction and was transported to the Johnson County Jail.