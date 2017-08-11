× Director of Terre Haute addiction recovery center arrested with two others after meth found

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The director of an addiction recovery center was arrested Thursday evening along with two women after police said they found meth in a hotel room.

According to WTHI, Jack Tanner, 56, of Terre Haute is the director of Freebirds Solutions Center, a “locally established, faith-based sober living facility.”

Police said they were called to a room at the Red Roof Inn on Thursday evening for noise complaints and the smell of smoke.

Tanner told police he rented the room for a woman, who was pregnant and had no place to go. Documents state police found methamphetamine and syringes in the hotel room.

Tanner was reportedly arrested for maintaining a common nuisance.

Jamie Brandenburg, 30, of Terre Haute was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and maintaining a common nuisance.

Ginny Brandenburg, 31, also of Terre Haute, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

All three were taken to the Vigo County Jail.