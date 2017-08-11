Brides frantic after wedding venue goes silent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Brides-to-be are out of luck days before their big day. Melissa Hodde is supposed to be getting married in nine days. The date is engraved on groomsmen gifts and even on her fiancée’s ring.

“Everything is completely done except we have no place to get married,” explains Melissa Hodde, a frustrated bride.

Hodde is one of several brides that contacted CBS4 after they couldn’t reach anyone at the venue, My Dream Wedding For You. For months, Hodde says she’s been trying to get a hold of someone to confirm her wedding plans. She says one of the last correspondences she had with A Dream Wedding For You was a handwritten receipt for $600, dated back in April.

“We were offered a photographer and everything seemed legit. All of a sudden they wouldn’t return the calls, couldn’t meet with them,” explains Hodde.

Court records show an evictions case listed with venue’s address on Southeastern Avenue. The case was filed July 31 against a woman named, Connie Keen, which matches the name of the venue’s owner and the signature on the bride’s paperwork.

“No matter what kind of financial problems or whatever might be the reason behind this, you still give people back their money no matter what your problem is,” explains Hodde.

Hodde’s guest list is 150, some relatives even planning to come from out of state. Now after a year of planning, Hodde says she cancelling.

“It’s August this is a big wedding month, everyone is booked up. Instead of being focused on getting married I have to focus on calling all these people can’t do it. It’s really sad, it’s horrible,” explains Hodde.

FOX 59 made several attempts to reach someone associated with My Dream Wedding for You, calling a number listed for the venue and a personal phone number a client provided. Our calls were not returned.

“At this point I just want my money back. I think she owes us an apology,” explains Hodde.

It appears the venue’s Facebook page has been pulled but the website seems to still be operating.

The eviction hearing is scheduled for later this month.

“I mean that day is every bride’s dream and it doesn’t matter how old you are,” explains Hodde.