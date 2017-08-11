× Bartholomew County father, son pull driver out of fiery crash Thursday night

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A father and son are being called heroes after they reportedly pulled a driver from a fiery accident Thursday night.

Just before 10:15 p.m., the German Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of a car upside down in the 8000 block of N 250 W.

The 911 caller told police that a crash took place outside their home and knocked out their power. Police say her husband, Russ Jones, and son, Loren Jones, ran outside after hearing the crash and pulled the driver from the upside down car through the back window.

A small fire was under the car and within three minutes, the it was fully engulfed in flames.

“Had it not been for the quick and brave actions of the Jones family, the car crash probably would have resulted in a fatality,” said Chief Matt Lynch.

German Township and Clifford fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire 10 minutes after arrival. The driver was treated for their injuries at the scene and was transported to the hospital.