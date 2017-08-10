Walmart apologizes for ‘own the school year like a hero’ gun display at Indiana location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A Walmart in Indiana is under fire after a photo of a gun display quickly spread online. The sign above the gun display reads “own the school year like a hero” and appears to market the firearms as “back to school” items.
The photo was originally taken by @TeamBenjiDCMA on Wendesday and posted on Twitter.
Walmart responded to the tweet , apologizing and saying the display would “NEVER be okay” in their stores.
About an hour and a half after the tweet was posted, they responded saying the sign was removed from the display.
Someone later asked Walmart at which location the picture was taken, and a representative said it was at store #1341. That location is 335 S Red Bank Rd, Evansville, IN 47712.
The company issued this statement Wednesday:
“What’s seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores. We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened.”