Walmart apologizes for ‘own the school year like a hero’ gun display at Indiana location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A Walmart in Indiana is under fire after a photo of a gun display quickly spread online. The sign above the gun display reads “own the school year like a hero” and appears to market the firearms as “back to school” items.

The photo was originally taken by @TeamBenjiDCMA on Wendesday and posted on Twitter.

Walmart responded to the tweet , apologizing and saying the display would “NEVER be okay” in their stores.

What’s in this photo would NEVER be okay in our stores. We're looking into how it could have happened. -Amber — Walmart Help (@walmarthelp) August 10, 2017

About an hour and a half after the tweet was posted, they responded saying the sign was removed from the display.

I'm happy to tell you our store manager Christina has removed the sign from the display. Thanks again for alerting us to this. 👍 -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Someone later asked Walmart at which location the picture was taken, and a representative said it was at store #1341. That location is 335 S Red Bank Rd, Evansville, IN 47712.

Good question. This was Store #1341. I hope this helps, Jared and we want you to know we are truly sorry for this. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

The company issued this statement Wednesday:

“What’s seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores. We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened.”