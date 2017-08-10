This sunny streak ends of Friday with rain arriving early in the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have ANOTHER gorgeous day ahead of us with sunshine, low humidity and lights winds. High pressure is sliding off to the east now, so winds will be light from the southwest today.

Temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the low-mid 80s. High clouds will filter in late in the day, however, we'll be 100% dry through this evening.

Rain arrives on Friday. It will not be a washout, but we could see some spotty showers and T-storms on radar for the morning and evening drives. Expect some localized heavy downpours, but it will be hit or miss. No severe weather is expected.

The weekend will be mostly dry. Saturday will feature lots of sunshine. A few more clouds are likely on Sunday with a late day isolated shower possible.

If you're trying to get to the Indiana State Fair today and Saturday will be dry. On Friday there will be more dry time than wet, but you'll need to be flexible because T-showers will be hit or miss throughout the day.

We take this nice sunny stretch into next week.