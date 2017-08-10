UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after toddler is safely dropped off at Fort Wayne Wendy’s; police searching for suspect

Police: Indianapolis man facing charges after child porn is found on computer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man is facing felony charges of child exploitation and possession of child porn following a lengthy investigation.

Thursday, Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a home near Albany Street and Manker Street on the city’s near south side.

During the search, police say several pornographic images portraying children were found on a computer belonging to 54-year-old Roger Canada.

Canada was subsequently arrested and transported to the Marion County Adult Processing Center.

To report suspicion of child pornography call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5679) or report tips online at report.cybertip.org.

