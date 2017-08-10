× Police arrest Indianapolis man after 8-month-old baby tests positive for cocaine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested after his 8-month-old baby tested positive for cocaine. Kevin Bunch, 40, is charged with neglect of a dependent causing injury.

According to court documents, the baby’s mother left her son in the care of his biological father at her McCordsville home when she went to class on July 31. The following morning, the baby had a high fever and was vomiting, so she took him to the pediatrician. She was later advised to transport her son to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital immediately.

After conducting multiple tests and a drug screen, doctors at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital found that the boy tested positive for cocaine.

The mother told police and DCS caseworkers that she did not use narcotics, and she complied with requests for a drug screen. She told investigators that Bunch looked after the baby one day earlier. She said he had been addicted to cocaine in the past, but she hadn’t seen him use it recently.

Police contacted Bunch and asked him to come to the hospital and submit to a drug test, but he refused.

A Hancock County narcotics detector K9 conducted a walk-through of the mother’s home and indicated the presence of narcotics. But no narcotics were found in the house.

On August 3, Bunch contacted police, saying he would submit to a drug test. During an interview, he admitted that he used cocaine in the last 72 hours. He said he snorted a majority of the cocaine in the downstairs family room using a dinner plate and a dollar bill near a blue rug where the baby spends a majority of his time.

Bunch was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Hancock County Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.