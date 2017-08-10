Officials issue warning after frayed cord on phone charger causes Bartholomew County fire

Posted 9:03 am, August 10, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Firefighters are warning others about the dangers of using cell phone chargers with frayed cords after a house fire in Bartholomew County on Tuesday.

Crews from multiple fire departments were called to a home in Hope, Indiana after a fire started in the resident’s bedroom. When crews arrived, flames were shooting through one of the windows.

The fire caused between $50,000 and $70,000 in damages to the home. No one was injured.

Officials believe the fire was caused by a frayed cord on a phone charger in the bedroom between the pillows on the bed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s