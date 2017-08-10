Offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo joins Thursday’s edition of Colts Camp Live

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their first preseason game of the year.

They’ll take on the Detroit Lions Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Lions are in town for joint practices between the two teams.

Colts offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo will join Indy Sports Nation’s Chris Hagan for Thursday’s edition of Colts Camp Live.

The Colts Camp Live webcast airs at noon on FOX59.com and the FOX59.

Our partner station, FOX59, will broadcast the Colts-Lions preseason game on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.