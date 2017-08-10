Motorcyclist critically injured after early morning crash on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was critically hurt after an early Thursday morning motorcycle crash on the city’s near southwest side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, passersby saw a motorcycle lying in the road and called police. There were no witnesses to the crash, which was reported around 3:30 a.m. at Raymond and Harding streets.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was going northbound and hit a curb. The male driver was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.