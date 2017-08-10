× Mold shuts down Fishers firehouse until Saturday

FISHERS, Ind.- A Fishers firehouse is out of use until Saturday after officials found mold growing in the building’s walls.

Early this week, officials found mold was growing inside the walls of one of the rooms where firefighters sleep at Station 392, located at 116th St. and Brook School Rd.

They’ve now got professionals working to clean it all out.

“Out of the safety concerns for our firefighters, to be precautionary, we moved the firefighters out of the station,” said Fishers Fire Department Captain John Mehling.

Equipment and personnel have been moved to Station 96 at 104th and Florida Rd. and Station 95 at 131st and Promise Rd.

As of Thursday afternoon, mitigation of the mold in the sleeping quarters of the firehouse is near completion. Saturday morning, firefighters and an engine will return to the station and will be capable of responding to emergency runs from Station 92.

Officials admit, while temporary, the change could impact emergency response times for some residents.

“There is going to be a small impact to the response time,” said Mehling, “we estimate somewhere around two minutes difference is what it could be.”

Work in the bunkroom will continue for a few more days to replace the damaged walls and air monitoring will continue.

Firefighters will place beds in other areas of the station on a temporary basis as the work in the bunkroom is completed.

It’s an inconvenience, yes. But one that officials say they’re alright dealing with when it comes to the safety of their public servants.

“There are so many other things in our industry that we have to be aware of, and if anything it’s made us hypersensitive to things that we don’t understand that have negative effects to us,” said Mehling.

Where this mold came from remains in question. The building was built in 1992, but was renovated about three years ago.

They’re looking into whether the renovations could have had anything to do with the current problem.