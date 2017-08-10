UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after toddler is safely dropped off at Fort Wayne Wendy’s; police searching for suspect

Judge dismisses Plainfield teacher’s charge of possession of a firearm on school property

Posted 8:46 pm, August 10, 2017, by

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A judge dismissed a Plainfield High School teacher’s charge Thursday.

Ronald Kendall of Avon was accused of bringing a loaded handgun into the school in Jan. 2016. Police said a forum over cyber-security was going on in the building at the time.

Kendall was subsequently arrested for possession of a firearm on school property and was cooperative with police.

“It is a level 6 felony to have a firearm in a school building,” said Plainfield Police Cpt. Jill Lees.

That charge has now been dropped. CBS4 has contacted the prosecutor’s office and is awaiting word on what led to the dismissal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s