Judge dismisses Avon man's charge of possession of a firearm on school property

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A judge dismissed a charge against an Avon man accused of having a gun on school grounds.

Ronald Kendall of Avon was accused of bringing a loaded handgun into the Plainfield High School in Jan. 2016 during a cyber-security forum.

Kendall was subsequently arrested for possession of a firearm on school property and was cooperative with police.

“It is a level 6 felony to have a firearm in a school building,” said Plainfield Police Cpt. Jill Lees.

That charge has now been dropped. CBS4 has contacted the prosecutor’s office and is awaiting word on what led to the dismissal.