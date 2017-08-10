UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after toddler is safely dropped off at Fort Wayne Wendy’s; police searching for suspect

Jamestown kids to sell lemonade for teen who lost parents in law enforcement

Posted 10:20 pm, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:29PM, August 10, 2017

JAMESTOWN, Ind. – A group of kids in Jamestown plan to set up a lemonade stand Friday to raise money for a teen who recently lost her mother.

Izzy Clouse’s mom, Boone County dispatcher Amy Clouse, died unexpectedly and her dad, Westfield Police Officer Scott Clouse, died from cancer in 2015.

Sunday, a group of local officials gathered to support Izzy at her goat show at the Indiana State Fair.

These kids wanted to chip in as well. They’ll be selling lemonade on North High Street in Jamestown from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“Come out and support this amazing young lady and have a glass of cold lemonade!!” said a parent in a Facebook post.

