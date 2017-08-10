× Inmate dies of apparent cardiac arrest at Marion County Arrestee Processing Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials are investigating after an inmate at the Arrestee Processing Center died of apparent cardiac arrest on Wednesday night.

Around 11:35 p.m. yesterday, the medical staff at the processing center determined arrestee George Davis, 36, needed to be transferred to Eskenazi Hospital as a precaution for an elevated heart rate.

EMS arrived and began rendering aid; he was transported to the hospital at 11:57 p.m. He passed away at 1:13 p.m.

Davis had been arrested at 2:44 p.m. and arrived at the Arrestee Processing Center at 3:55 pm. He was arrested on charges of fraud and for three outstanding warrants including charges of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, obstruction of justice, battery on a public safety officer, possession of a narcotic, operating a vehicle without a license, driving while suspended and possession of synthetic drug.

A follow-up death investigation is being conducted by IMPD, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Coroner’s Office, and the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.