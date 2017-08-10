× Indianapolis teen arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – An Indianapolis teenager faces drug-related charges in Hancock County after a traffic stop last week in McCordsville.

A McCordsville police officer stopped Elizabeth Bishop, 18, Indianapolis, for failing to use a turn signal when changing lanes. According to court documents, officers smelled marijuana during the traffic stop and searched the teen.

They found drugs and paraphernalia in the car and in her pockets during the Friday, Aug. 4, traffic stop in the 6200 block of West Broadway Street. Officers recovered small bags containing heroin, methamphetamine and Amphetamine pills. They also found a grinder and digital scale—something police said someone would use to weigh narcotics before selling them.

Police also found 35 small, plastic baggies in her pockets. Each had a dollar sign on it; police said the bags are typically used for packaging and selling narcotics. Two marijuana cigarettes were found in the car’s center console, police said.

Bishop faces 10 counts, including dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, dealing a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance, all felony counts. She faces misdemeanor counts for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession paraphernalia.

Bishop was also cited for failing to signal a lane change and for driving while suspended, court documents said.