× Indiana man sentenced to 3 years for hiding HIV status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A man accused of hiding his HIV status five times in three different counties since February 2016 was just sentenced in Allen County.

Travis Spoor, 37, of Silver Lake, received a 3-year sentence in Allen Superior Court after pleading guilty to three counts of malicious mischief in June.

According to court records, Spoor was diagnosed with HIV in December 2012, and he signed a “duty to warn” in accordance with state law in January 2013.

But since then, court records show several women have told police similar stories about meeting Spoor online and engaging in sexual relationships with him, not knowing of his HIV status.

He’s been accused of malicious mischief in Kosciusko County in February 2016 and March 2017; Marshall County in October 2016; and Allen County in December 2016.

He is still awaiting trial in the Marshall County case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.