IMPD on track to have more officers injured in the line of duty this year than the past

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Four local police officers are injured in less than 48 hours in various traffic related incidents around the city. The spike in officer injuries in such a short period of time has officials concerned.

“I heard sirens and then I heard a loud screech and crash,” said witness Janella Matthews.

On Wednesday, an IMPD police officer tried to stop a stolen car near Fountain Square and the suspects sped off.

“He was clutching his chest and on the ground rolling around like he was in pain,” said Matthews.

The officer crashed into a parked car, breaking a vertebrae in his neck.

“We tried to help him until am ambulance got there,” said Matthews.

That officer was one of four injured in the line of duty in less than 48 hours. Just this year, IMPD tells us nearly 300 of their officers have been injured or assaulted in the line of duty.

“People are not attacking these officers because it is something personal with that officer, they are attacking them for what they represent,” said FOP President Rick Snyder.

Snyder tells us those numbers continue to grow every year.

“The IMPD alone are averaging over 700 officers assaulted every year and that has been an ongoing issue,” said Snyder.

Former IPD Chief Jerry Barker is also concerned with the dangerous trend.

“It is frightening,” said Chief Barker.

Barker served as IPD Chief from 2000 to 2005. He tells me his officers were not threatened, attacked, or disobeyed then…like they are now.

“I think it is a societal issue more than anything,” said Barker.

Barker’s son is an IMPD police commander. He worries about his sons safety everyday. The FOP says the number of officers injured in the line of duty will grow, unless the community comes together.

“Indianapolis, we want to go home at night to our families. We are there for you…please be there for us,” said Barker.

FOP President Rick Snyder is also pushing for tougher penalties for those that attack or threaten the thin blue line which protects our community.