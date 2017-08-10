× Greenwood eye care clinic offering free protective glasses for Aug. 21 eclipse

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A local eye care clinic wants to make sure Hoosiers don’t damage their eyes while viewing the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Indiana is outside the path of the total eclipse, but a partial one will appear across central Indiana in the afternoon.

The Indiana Eye Clinic in Greenwood says looking into a solar eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous, except when the moon stretches entirely across the face of the sun. That’s why the clinic is providing patients with free special eyeglasses at its front desk.

A representative says the clinic has a limited number of glasses, so patients are encouraged to pick up a pair while supplies last.

The business is located at 30 N. Emerson Avenue. Its office hours are listed below:

Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday – By appointment only

Sunday – Closed

If you end up getting safety glasses from somewhere else, it’s important to make sure they are legitimate. As demand has skyrocketed, scams have entered the market.