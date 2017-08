× Crews searching for runaway teenager in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.– Emergency crews in Madison County are searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home.

Elwood police say Hunter Leever is a sophomore at Alexandria-Monroe High School and has not been seen since before bed Wednesday night.

Officials are searching in the area of 500 East, north of 900 North.

The runaway teen is not believed to be in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.