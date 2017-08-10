Cold front may spark showers and thunderstorms to end work week

A nice evening around central Indiana as temperatures drop from the low 80°s in to the low 70°s by 11pm.

You may have noticed the air feeling a little more humid today. Winds have shifted to the west/southwest drawing moisture in to the state. Dew points were in the low 50°s yesterday. Today they are in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s.

A cold front is also slowly moving towards central Indiana. As of 7pm, the front stretches through Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. Ahead of the front, several lines of showers and thunderstorms have developed in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

While there is a chance for a few showers during the overnight, I have low confidence in that materializing. Most of central Indiana should remain dry.

As temperatures rise in to the low 80°s Friday, the front will begin to interact with moisture at the surface – lifting it higher in the air. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop ahead and along the front.

The line should move southeast and be out of the area by 9pm Friday evening.

SHALL THE ROOF BE OPEN

I think there’s a chance Jim Irsay may be able to order the roof of Lucas Oil Stadium to be open for Sunday’s NFL pre-season game between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts.

We’ve had rain in the forecast Sunday for several days but as we get closer to the day the chances keep going lower and lower. Right now, it appears any rain we would have – it looks small – would be late Sunday night.

Temperatures look pretty good for the day – highs in the upper 70°s to near 80°. We should have partly sunny skies during the afternoon.

Data suggests warmer air returns by middle of next week as temperatures climb back to the middle and upper 80°s.