Chase that began in Illinois ends with officer-involved shooting in northwest Indiana; suspect killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYER, Ind. – A chase that started in Illinois ended in northwest Indiana after an officer fatally shot the suspect, police say.

According to WGN, the situation started early Thursday morning in Crete, Ill. Officers there chased after a driver in a stolen vehicle. The driver then stole a second car and hit a pedestrian near a Marathon gas station.

The driver didn’t stop, and Crete police ended the pursuit to attend to the pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The stolen vehicle ended up in Dyer in Lake County, Indiana, where an officer shot and killed the suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Indiana State Police are handling the case.