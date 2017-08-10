× Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man found dead Thursday morning

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Carroll County are investigating a “suspicious” death after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Deer Creek.

Police say they received a call just after 10:45 a.m. from a woman claiming to be the man’s girlfriend. She told police she returned home, located in the 7000 block of CR 470N, to find her boyfriend unresponsive.

Upon arrival, authorities determined the man was deceased. Police say preliminary suspicion is based on the condition of the home’s interior when authorities arrived.

An autopsy is schedule for Friday. The man’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.