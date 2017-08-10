× Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrests 59-year-old after man found dead Thursday morning

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Carroll County have made an arrest after investigating a “suspicious” death where a man was found dead Thursday morning in Deer Creek.

James Haas, 59, of Burnettsville, was arrested late Friday afternoon.

He is facing one count of murder and was transported to the Carroll County Jail.

Police say they received a call just after 10:45 a.m. on Thursday from a woman claiming to be the man’s girlfriend.

He has been identified as 62-year-old Robert Houchins.

She told police she returned home, located in the 7000 block of CR 470N, to find her boyfriend unresponsive.

Upon arrival, authorities determined the man was deceased. Police say preliminary suspicion was based on the condition of the home’s interior when authorities arrived.