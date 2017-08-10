× Anderson mayor hoping downtown renovations will attract millennials

ANDERSON, Ind. — A central Indiana mayor hopes work on the city’s downtown will attract younger people to the area.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick tells The Herald Bulletin that historic buildings are being restored, work on a brewery and distillery continues, a new bus terminal has been proposed and trails around Shadyside Lake will be resurfaced.

Broderick says he hopes bringing in large businesses and building a thriving downtown will attract young people to the area and create a downtown renaissance.

Broderick says some community leaders have worked to create a co-working space where young entrepreneurs and creators could work.

He says although the efforts are focused on bringing amenities that’ll be appealing to millennials, the efforts also will enhance the city for established residents.