All charges dropped against two men in connection with ‘Grundy Crew’ investigation

Posted 6:42 pm, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 06:45PM, August 10, 2017

Anthony Tinnin (left) and Victor Wells (right)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two members of the “Grundy Crew” had all of their charges dropped Thursday.

Anthony Tinnin, 30, and Victor Wells, 26, were facing two counts of dealing in marijuana, two counts of corrupt business influence and two counts of criminal gang activity. Prosecutors haven’t said what led to the charges being dropped.

Since the arrests of Richard Grundy III and his associates in the winter of 2015, several cases have been dismissed due to unreliable witnesses, other murder trials ended in acquittals and most of the co-defendants have pleaded guilty to reduced charges while, occasionally, picking up new criminal counts.

Grundy pleaded guilty to dealing marijuana last week. In accordance with his plea deal, the State dismissed several other charges including conspiracy to commit murder.

