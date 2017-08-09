Rain chances increase for week’s end

Posted 7:25 pm, August 9, 2017, by

Quiet weather continues for another 36-40 hours.  Clouds will begin to increase late Thursday afternoon in to Thursday night ahead of a cold front that will move through central Indiana Friday.

The cold front is located in the northern/central Plains Thursday evening.

Cold front in Central Plains will bring chance for rain Friday.

As the front reaches Indiana it will generate lift and help produce rain in portions of the area.  Right now it does not look like a “Friday washout”.

Computer model projection of radar/satellite imagery Friday afternoon.

Once temperatures climb in to the 80°s ahead of the front, showers and a few thunderstorms will develop.  Latest computer model data suggests that will happen mid-afternoon.  Rain chances will continue through the evening and in to the night.  Rain looks to be out of the state by Saturday morning setting us up for a nice Saturday.

