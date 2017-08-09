Rain chances increase for week’s end

Quiet weather continues for another 36-40 hours. Clouds will begin to increase late Thursday afternoon in to Thursday night ahead of a cold front that will move through central Indiana Friday.

The cold front is located in the northern/central Plains Thursday evening.

As the front reaches Indiana it will generate lift and help produce rain in portions of the area. Right now it does not look like a “Friday washout”.

Once temperatures climb in to the 80°s ahead of the front, showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. Latest computer model data suggests that will happen mid-afternoon. Rain chances will continue through the evening and in to the night. Rain looks to be out of the state by Saturday morning setting us up for a nice Saturday.