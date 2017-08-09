× Police searching for armed female suspect after shooting in Madison County

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County are looking for a woman after an early morning shooting that left a man injured.

According to Sheriff Scott Mellinger with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of County Road 1400 North and State Road 9.

Police believe a woman shot the man and are looking for her. She’s believed to be armed. The search is concentrated on an area north of Alexandria.

The victim was not killed, but Mellinger couldn’t provide specific details on the extent of his injuries.