× Southport officer awake after getting hit by car outside Methodist Hospital, shots fired at scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are at the scene of a Southport officer who was struck by a vehicle on the near north side of Indianapolis.

The incident occurred near Methodist Hospital at 250 West 16th Street around 10:45 a.m. According to police, the officer is awake and alert.

Police also say shots were fired at the scene.

It is unclear at this time what events led up to the officer being hit.