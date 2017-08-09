Police arrest Indianapolis woman visiting Heritage Trail Correctional Facility

Posted 8:01 am, August 9, 2017, by , Updated at 08:04AM, August 9, 2017

Arin Churchill

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police arrested an Indianapolis woman for trafficking with an inmate at a correctional facility in Plainfield.

Officials say Arin Churchill, 22, was arrested at the Heritage Trail Correctional Facility on August 8 after visiting Diondre Bradley.

Churchill was transported to Hendricks County Jail on charges of trafficking with an inmate and possession of a schedule 5 substance that will be filed by the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s