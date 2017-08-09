PHOTOS: New kennels give dogs more outdoor play time at Indianapolis shelter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Shelter dogs in the Circle City will now have more room to play outside thanks to new outdoor kennels.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services has built nine new kennels with the assistance of a $25,000 grant received in 2016 from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

“These outdoor kennels will allow ICAS staff and volunteers to get the dogs outside on a more regular basis which will greatly improve the quality of care we are able to provide our canine residents,” stated IACS deputy director Katie Trennepohl.

Pups won’t be the only ones to benefit from the new additions. The shelter says the space will allow those interested in adopting to interact with animals more in different areas throughout the day.

IACS says IMPD Sgt. Randy Dodd was the driving force behind the whole project.

If you want to help improve the lives and welfare of animals in Indianapolis, you can help shelter animals by donating an item from the wish list or your time as a volunteer. Donations can be made online to the Friends Foundation or in person at the shelter, 2600 S. Harding St.