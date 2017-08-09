It’ll be another gorgeous day with rain chances not returning until Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be another GORGEOUS day! High pressure will remain in control for the next 2 days which will keep us completely dry through Thursday night.

Highs will be right where they should be today in the low to mid 80s, with low humidity and a light breeze from the southeast.

We have two completely dry days ahead of us for the Indiana State Fair! Humidity levels will be comfortable with temperatures in the mid 80s. Thunderstorm chances on Friday will be spotty, but the chance goes up Friday evening.

Here is our Futureview model for Friday evening at 8 p.m.,where the chance for rain will be slightly higher.

The weekend forecast has improved! I took the rain out of the Saturday forecast and lowered the chance for precipitation to 20% for Sunday.